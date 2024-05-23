BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

