S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $425.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.75. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

