MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,400.00.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,736.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,539.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,583.96. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 34.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

