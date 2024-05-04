Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 117,468 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 117,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $65,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,516,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

