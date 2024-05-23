HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

