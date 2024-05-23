Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$58.08

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$55.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.95. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.