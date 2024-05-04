M&T Bank Corp Has $33.73 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,661,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,014,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $20.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $716.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $754.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $428.97 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

