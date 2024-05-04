M&T Bank Corp Buys 167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

