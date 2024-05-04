Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after buying an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $442.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

