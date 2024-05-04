Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,812,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.58.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.