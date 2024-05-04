LSV Asset Management Has $126.29 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.98% of Kohl’s worth $126,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

