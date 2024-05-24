Barclays Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

DLO stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 440,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

