Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

