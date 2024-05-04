Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

