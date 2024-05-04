Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

