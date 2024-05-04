iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

