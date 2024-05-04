ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,742 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 86,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

