NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 10.5% Following Strong Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.08. 942,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,325,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 49.34% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 109.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 137,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.50.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

