iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Cut by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $180.10. 949,531 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

