Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 140,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

