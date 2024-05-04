Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 221,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

