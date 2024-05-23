Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.73 and last traded at $119.17. Approximately 11,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 323,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSPI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSPI. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $147,577,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

