BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.38 and last traded at $159.52. Approximately 16,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 241,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.86. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.