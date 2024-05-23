Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 6.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 708,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,573,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Hut 8

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

