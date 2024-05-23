Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 4.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.79. 3,658,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,632,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.