Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Trading Up 19.5%

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.53 ($0.78). Approximately 1,777,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,511% from the average daily volume of 110,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 68 ($0.86) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.17. The firm has a market cap of £137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

