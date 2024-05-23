Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.64. Approximately 424,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,339,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after buying an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,523,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

