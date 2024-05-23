US Bancorp DE Has $177.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $177,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,748,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,192. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

