HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $46,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HEICO Stock Up 0.6 %

HEI opened at $211.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

