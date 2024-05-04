Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,167 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

