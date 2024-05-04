Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 88.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 414,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 195,025 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.