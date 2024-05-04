Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 39,639 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Littelfuse worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

