Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711,070 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $58,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.