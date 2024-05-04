Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.47%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

