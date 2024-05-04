G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

