ELIS Price Tops $0.0500 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $325,586.80 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,656.50 or 0.99857675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04502077 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $312,688.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.