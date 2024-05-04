Verge Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Verge has a market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,747.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.62 or 0.00733559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00129017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00200130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00102337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

