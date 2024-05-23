Lori A. Beer Sells 5,298 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.