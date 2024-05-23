Lori A. Beer Sells 5,298 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 547,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

