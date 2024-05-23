Lori A. Beer Sells 5,298 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJGet Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 547,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

