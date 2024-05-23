Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $458,529.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,501.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,223.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $320,847,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

