Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $264.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

