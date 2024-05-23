Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Sells $1,938,000.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 0.3 %

SG stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

