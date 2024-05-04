Steem Price Reaches $0.31 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $141.54 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,747.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.62 or 0.00733559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00129017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00200130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00102337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,156,827 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.