OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $36.57 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

