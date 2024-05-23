Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $61.13

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

