Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

