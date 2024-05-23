Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,330,320.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $456.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

