PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.