Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 29,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,145.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,773. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Q2 has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

