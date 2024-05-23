Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $744,956.64 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Braze Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

