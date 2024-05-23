Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $39.43

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

FBK opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.